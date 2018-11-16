SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Celebrate Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Wedding Anniversary With a Look Back at Their Sweetest Moments Together

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

A true power couple!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have given us a peek into their romance through their social media accounts and based on their photos it seems like the adorable couple knows how to make their romance work.

Today, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together and we couldn't be more excited for the pair.

The tennis champion and Internet entrepreneur married on November 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana with a star-studded guest list including, Beyoncé, Eva LongoriaKelly RowlandAnna Wintour and Kim Kardashian.

After meeting in 2015, the romance between the pair went full-speed ahead with epic adventures across the globe including Ohanian watching many of Williams' tennis matches.

The duo welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, on September 1, 2017. Since then, they have both shared sweet pictures of the adorable tot on social media and even started an Instagram account for the little one.

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

The couple also shared details of their romance with Vanity Fair including the story of how they meet in June 2017 and let's just say, it's absolutely swoon-worthy.

See all of their cutest moments below and join us in toasting the happy couple. We can't wait to see what year two of marriage brings for the tennis star and co-founder of Reddit!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Fashion Forward

In November, it was a parents' night out for the couple when they went to the opening of the Glossier flagship in New York City. They posed with Glossier founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, at the event making a perfect power trio if you ask!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Venice Getaway

The duo couldn't stop looking at their sweet daughter Alexis Olympia while on a getaway in Venice, Italy this summer. Seriously, we can't get enough of this adorable family!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Italian Surprise

In July, the tennis champion wanted Italian food for dinner so her husband flew her to Venice, Italy. Talk about a dream date!

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Family Time

The adorable couple can't help but smile any time they are spending time with their adorable daughter and we can't blame them, she's so stinking cute.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Picture Perfect Paris

In May, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams jetted off to Paris to visit the zoo where they had their first date. They took their daugter along this time and they are just too cute.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

London Calling

The power couple looked stunning as they celebrated the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in England in May. 

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Regal Romance

Even though the duo was in England to celebrate the newly dubbed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their gorgeous ensembles at the wedding and the reception had us thinking they were the royal couple for the night!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Selexis Day

Every year the couple has a special day called Selexis day where it's all about them. In April, it was Williams' turn to plan the day and she had her husband go on a scavenger hunt that ended at a venue with his childhood friends, a live band and karaoke. Oh, and they recreated their wedding cake and ate it together since they never had a piece at their actual wedding. Pretty fun, right?

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Red Carpet Ready

The happy couple stole the show as they stepped out for the premiere of Williams' HBO documentary series Being Serena in April. 

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Vogue

Mario Testino / Vogue

Cover Girl

The seven-time Wimbledon champion graced the cover of Vogue for their February issue and we're obsessed with the beautiful family moments that were captured on film.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia

Richard Shiro/Getty Images

Team USA

In addition to cheering on his wife at as many of her tennis matches as possible, Ohanian takes in a ton of sporting events with Williams. Together they are all about Team USA, and it makes us love them even more.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Spartan Squad

When Williams isn't playing tennis she is participating in Spartan races with her closest friends and family, which of course includes her husband.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

All Dolled Up

These two definitely clean up well and are always up for a fundraising gala.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Wedding

Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com

I Do

In November 2017, Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans and it was pure magic. The couple looked so happy throughout the night and we're still not over the Olympic athlete's gorgeous wedding gown.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

French Connection

In May 2017, the lovebirds took a trip to France. While there they took their romance up a notch while taking in all of the breathtaking sunsets.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Met Gala Glam

Williams looked gorgeous as she stepped out at the 2017 Met Gala and showed off her baby bump for the first time alongside her then-fiancé Ohanian. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Prince Charming

Get yourself a man who will carry you for no reason on a beach!

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Ride or Die

In February 2017, the Reddit co-founder posted this sweet shot dedicated to "My #WCW, every day," and we seriously can't get enough of these two together.

Article continues below

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Instagram

Bear-y Cute

Early on in their romance the duo sported matching bear costumes at a party and it was bear-y cute...get it? 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Serena Williams , Sports , Apple News
Latest News
Mariah Carey

A Broken Engagement, a Baffling Live Performance and a Bipolar Diagnosis: Inside Mariah Carey's Chaotic AF Last Few Years

Monica Lewinsky

Monica Lewinsky Recalls Feeling "Deflated" by Bill Clinton: "How Stupid Am I?"

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Jokes Her Heart Turned Black After Pete Davidson Split

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Clarkson

A Legendary Christmas Adds Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and More Special Guests

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

Serena Williams' Husband Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo on Their First Anniversary

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

You’ll Melt Watching Adam Levine Gush About Wife Behati Prinsloo

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Photo of Her and Scott Disick Co-Parenting Their Kids

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.