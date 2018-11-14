SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Which 2018 CMA Awards Performance Are You Most Excited for? Pick Your Fave Now!

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Balerini

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; C Flanigan/WireImages; Scott Legato/Getty Images

The 2018 CMA Awards are almost here!

On Wednesday night, country music's biggest names will head to Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena for a night full of exciting accolades, courtesy of the Country Music Association.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be hosting together for the 11th year in a row, and if that alone isn't enough of a reason to get excited for the ceremony then maybe the star-studded performance lineup is!

The show is certainly going to be performance-heavy, which is great because they all seem like they're going to be amazing!

Underwood and Paisley will be taking the stage, as will a ton of other acclaimed artists.

Luke Bryan is set to open the show with a rousing rendition of his song "What Makes You Country," which will feature several up-and-coming artists.

Read

CMA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Garth Brooks will hit the stage to perform a love song—whose title has only been teased as #STM—dedicated to his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Get ready to bust out those tissues!

Miranda Lambert will be performing twice...once joined by Jason Aldean, and once with her trio Pistol Annies, which includes fellow fierce females Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Speaking of killer collabs, Chris StapletonMaren Morris, and Mavis Staples will all perform together.

Plus, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line will team up for their chart-topper, "Meant to Be," while Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne will join forces as well.

Read

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley's Best CMA Awards Hosting Moments

Kenny Chesney

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney will pair up with David Lee Murphy to perform their song "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," which actually already won the award for Musical Event of the Year!

Additional performers include, Lauren AlainaKelsea BalleriniEric ChurchLuke Combs, Dan + ShayMidlandKacey MusgravesOld DominionThomas RhettRicky SkaggsKeith Urban, and Brett Young.

The CMA Awards also announced special appearances by Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart, and Cole Swindell.

So fun!

Let us know which set you're most excited for in the poll below and don't miss the CMA Awards airing live on ABC tonight.

2018 CMA Awards Performances Poll
Which 2018 CMA Awards performance are you most excited for?
27.0%
0.9%
5.4%
9.0%
1.8%
7.2%
7.2%
2.7%
2.7%
5.4%
0.9%
5.4%
0.9%
4.5%
3.6%
0.0%
1.8%
0.9%
3.6%
2.7%
6.3%
0.0%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 CMA Awards , Miranda Lambert , Jason Aldean , Luke Bryan , Carrie Underwood , Kelsea Ballerini , Kacey Musgraves
Latest News
Travis Scott, Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert

Travis Scott Is Living His ''Life Goal'' on Tour With Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles 70th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Go Glam for Prince Charles' Star-Studded 70th Birthday Bash

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Veronica Mars Cast Reunites: See What They All Look Like Now

Lisa Vanderpump, Watch What Happens Live

Lisa Vanderpump's RHOBH Future Revealed: Find Out the Status of All Your Favorite Stars

Jessie J

Jessie J Opens Up About Her Infertility at Concert With Channing Tatum

Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Season 9

Colton Underwood, The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood's Bachelor Season Gets a Premiere Date

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.