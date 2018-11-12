It was an epic night for Nicki Minaj at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

Not only did the rapper open the show with a too hot to handle performance of "Dip" alongside Tyga, but she also took home awards for both Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018 for Queen. During her acceptance speech for Female Artist, Minaj thanked designer Donatella Versace for custom-making her award show outfit, before giving Michael B. Jordan an even more special shout-out.

"And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan cause he's gonna be taking it off of me tonight," Minaj said as the audience cheered and presenter Jimmy Fallon laughed behind her.