In honor the People's Choice Awards 2018, Hollywood's top celebrities were stunning, but also super relatable with their beauty.

From Camila Mendes' makeup that included a $5 lipstick and blush to Kim Kardashian's super-high ponytail, our favorite pop culture stars are inspiring our beauty with looks that are easy to recreate and new takes on classic styles. In fact, to our delight, celebrities are taking effortless to the next level with purposely messy styles.