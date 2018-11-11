2. Gwen Stefani, come on up!

After The Voice won Competition TV Show of 2018, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly took to the stage to accept the trophy, and called Gwen Stefani up on stage with them.

"I want to thank Gwen Stefani before Blake does," Daly said. Then Shelton cut in and added, "All-time favorite coach right there. I love her."

Then Daly called Stefani up on stage, getting the crowd to chant for her. "What am I doing? Oh my gosh, I'm so excited to be with Blake Shelton," she said.

"They're going to get a room," Daly said about the singing couple.