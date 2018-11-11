SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
Avengers: Infinity War Named Action Movie of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:54 PM

These movies raced, punched and battled their hearts out, but alas, only one can be crowned the Action Movie of 2018.

Presenter and Blacklist star  Ryan Eggold announced that Avengers: Infinity War would be going home with the honor at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War beat out finalists Black PantherOcean's 8Deadpool and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for the honor of being the people's choice.

Scarlett JohanssonDanai Gurira and Pom Klementieff were in awe when they took to the stage together to accept the award. 

Scarlett, wearing a bustier and black high-waisted pants, accepted the award from Ryan, while Pom stood poised in front of the microphone to share her disbelief over winning. 

"Thank you so much! I haven't prepared anything but I just wanted to thank all the fans who voted for the movie adn thank you to the Russo brothers, who directed the movie. They are amazing," she said.

She also gave a shout out to the "amazing ladies" who stood beside her onstage. 

Likewise, Danai was thankful for the sisterhood that formed through the Marvel franchise. Danai also went home with the award for Action Star of 2018 tonight!

To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

