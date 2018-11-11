SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Camila Mendes Stuns With $5 Lipstick and Blush at People's Choice Awards 2018

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Riverdale's Camila Mendes was a stunning beauty at the People's Choice Awards 2018.

While most red carpet makeup looks feature advanced techniques and designer products that keep us from recreating them at home, you'll be pleased to know that this actress' beauty will cost you $5 and 10-15 minutes of your time and keep your lips hydrated in the calm.

To create the look celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson applied eos Shimmer Dazzling Ruby Tint—a $4.99 drugstore must-have—to her lips and apples of her cheeks. While the product has the shea butter and natural oils of a lip balm (the brand's signature product), the new version, launched in time for the holidays, also contains a red tint.

Photos

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Shay Mitchell, Rita Ora and More

While the product may be an affordable steal, this product gave the star a dewy and natural glow that she could easily wear everyday or to a red carpet event like the award ceremony.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , VG , Life/Style , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

ESC: Kat Graham

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Kat Graham, Shay Mitchell and More

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Celebrities Dazzle in Sequins on the People's Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Shopping: 2018 Gift Guide, Significant Other

8 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Your Significant Other

ESC: Lady Gaga

The Secret Behind Lady Gaga's Dramatic Eye Makeup

ESC: Winnie Harlow

Recreate Victoria's Secret Angels' "Dreamy Glam" Makeup in 10 Steps

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz's Dress Is a Gift to Us All and More Best Dressed Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.