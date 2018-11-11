Celebrities are red hot at the People's Choice Awards 2018.

Just in time for the holidays, celebrities like Nikki Bella and Betty Gilpin showed up to the award ceremony in very festive garments. Red was the color of the night, inspiring our seasonal wardrobe and outfit picks for Thanksgiving and holiday parties. Long-sleeve, maxi dresses with slits, satin jumpsuits and suits—if you're looking to spice it up this season, there were so many red hot looks on the red carpet, you're sure to find something for your style.

Beyond the seasonal appeal, red has become a mainstay at award ceremonies as a universally flattering hue. It's bold yet timeless, sultry yet classic—it's the perfect color when you want to standout and look effortless at the same time. Tonight, celebrities proved it.