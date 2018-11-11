Nicki Minaj is a woman who knows what she wants.

The "Barbie Dreams" singer took home the prize of Female Artist of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards tonight and gave a very special and not-so-subtle shout-out to Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan

In her speech, Minaj thanked her "epic" fans for their support. "I can't imagine my life without you," she said. "I love you to pieces!"

Aside from her fans, the "Chun-Li" rapper then thanked Donatella Versace for custom-making her outfit. She continued, "And shout out to Michael B. Jordan cause he's gonna be taking it off of me tonight."

She concluded with a wink to the crowd and Jimmy Fallon doubled-over laughing.

"Va Va Voom," as Minaj would say.