SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Harry Shum Jr. Pays Tribute to Touching Shadownhunters Fanmail After Winning People's Choice Award

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If it weren't for fans, the Male TV Star of 2018 wouldn't have even been in the running for the People's Choice Award. Yep, Harry Shum Jr. of Shadowhunters, a write-in nominee in the stacked category, is going home a winner.

Shum Jr., who fans also know from Glee, was voted the People's Choice Awards winner over Grey's Anatomy's Justin Chambers, The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore, exiting The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse.

When he took the stage to accept the award from presenters Sarah Silverman and Jack McBrayer, Shum Jr. was surprised. "Oh wow, this is—thank you, people, wow!" he said. The PCAs winner said over the years he's gotten a lot of great fanmail, from funny notes about his love of pineapple on pizza, to inspiring letters about how the show has touched fans, specifically about how "love knows no bounds."

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Instagrams and Twitpics

"This means the world, and it's coming from you, the people, the fans, thank you so much," he said.

Shum Jr.'s costar Katherine McNamara also took home a PCA. Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments has a very dedicated fanbase, but the series was still canceled by Freeform. The final episodes of the third season will begin in February 2019. Shum Jr. has played Magnus Bane on the show since it started in 2016. And the actor has something else to celebrate: he's going to be a dad. Shelby Rabara and Shum Jr. announced they are expecting their first child just a day before the PCAs.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories , TV , Awards
Latest News
Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Kim Kardashian Stuns in a See-Through Dress at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella and More Celebs Are Too Hot to Handle in Red at People's Choice Awards 2018

Total Bellas, Peter Kraus, Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella Goes on a Date With Peter From The Bachelorette...and They Almost Kiss!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Is All About Girl Power When Receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Betty Gilpin, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Firefighters Battling California Wildfires and Veterans Get Special Shout Out at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Celebrates People's Choice Awards Win With Kisses From Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.