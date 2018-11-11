"When you love someone, you have no choice. Love takes your choices away."

That's the Shadowhunters quote Katherine McNamara used to start off her acceptance speech for Female TV Star of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards, and as she went on to explain, McNamara has had no choice but to love the fandom that got her here.

McNamara wasn't even an original nominee, but she won a spot as a finalist through write-ins and then went on to win the whole category thanks to fan votes.

"Thank you for making my life anything but mundane," she said to the fans.

"To our kickass cast and our incredible crew of beautiful artists, thank you for everything you taught me, for all the laughs, pranks, every single moment I will cherish," she continued.