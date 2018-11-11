SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
Girl Power! Danai Gurira Is Your People's Choice Awards Action Movie Star of 2018

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:42 PM

We can't get enough of watching Danai Gurira so it comes as no surprise that the 40-year-old performer was named the Action Movie Star of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards tonight.

It's clear that audiences loved seeing the New York University graduate transform into Okoye in Black Panther.

After it was announced that Gurira was the Action Movie Star of 2018 for her work in the hit Marvel movie, she took the stage to speak out about being a woman in a female dominated category. 

"Thank you for affirming that women and girls when they are given the chance to hang with the boys, can hang with the best of them. Thank you!" the actress shared.

In Black Panther, Gurira takes on the role of Okoye, who is the leader of the Dora Milaje, a militant order which protects the King of Wakanda, and one of T'Challa's (Boseman) closest advisers. 

The Walking Dead actress beat out her costar Chadwick Bosemanas well as Chris Hemsworth for Avengers: Infinity WarRyan Reynolds for Deadpool 2 and Chris Pratt for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to take home the trophy for the Action Star of 2018 at the PCAs. 

Black Panther is also up for Movie of 2018 and Action Movie of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

