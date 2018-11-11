SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:09 PM

Wynonna Earp, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Katherine Barrell, Emily Andras, Red Carpet, People's Choice Awards, Instagram

Instagram / Tim Rozon

When it comes to posing on the red carpet, the cast of Syfy's Wynonna Earp just gets it.

At the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon and Katherine Barrell and showrunner Emily Andras took a breather amid the flashing lights and screaming fans and chilled out for a bit on the floor. Hey, they work hard. They earned it.

"I think we're taking to this red carpet thing... @peopleschoice@melanie.scrofano.officiel @katbarrell@unicorndepot #pcas," Rozon wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the four lounging on the carpet.

The group did pose on the red carpet standing up as well.

Wynonna Earp is nominated for the People's Choice Award for Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018, competing against SupernaturalThe OriginalsThe Expanse and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments.

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

"Our fandom, we're biased but we think it's the most amazing sci-fi fandom," Barrell told E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet. "They are so supportive and they're kind, which I think is the best part that makes them different."

Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

A fan asked the group, on Twitter, to describe the #Earper fandom in three words.

"It would be kindness, supportive and world-changing," Rozon said.

"I was just going to say funny—they make me laugh every day," Scrofano added.

"I would say just inclusive," Barrell said. "Welcoming."

Check out the nominees and winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

