See the Stars of Vanderpump Rules Hit the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:00 PM

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The stars of Vanderpump Rules have taken a night off from manning the bar at SUR to hit the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Stassi Schroeder, newly engaged Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, Kristin Doute, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lana Kent, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney-Shwartz and Tom Shwartz all showed up to stake their claim as finalists for Reality Show of 2018.

The crew is up against Jersey Shore: Family VacationQueer EyeKeeping Up With the Kardashians and Chrisley Knows Best for the top honor chosen by none other than the people themselves! But if their Instagram stories are any indication, they're confident that they're the cast to beat with Stassi even joking that the Pump Rules cast is "so much hotter" than the cast of The Hills.

The group rode to the show together and even made a few last minute wardrobe changes en route. Ariana recorded the LOL moment Scheana slipped into her silky red jumpsuit on the bus ride over to avoid wrinkling up her outfit. Pro move, Scheana!

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Scheana Marie, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After posing on the red carpet, wrinkle free of course, some of the ladies took a twirl in the glambot while the guys showed off their dapper attire.

Vanderpump Rules is set to return to our TV screens for season seven Monday, Dec. 3 on Bravo, and if the trailer is any indication of how this season is going to go down, we're in for one bumpy ride!

Win or lose, the coworkers look to be cozy as ever tonight and that's a sight we can all drink to!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

