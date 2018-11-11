Aly Raisman is ready to win big!

During Sunday night's 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, the Olympic Gymnast arrived on the red carpet in a look that immediately received rave reviews.

Working a black and silver sequined dress, the Olympic athlete sparkled from head-to-toe before arriving inside the Barker Hangar. And yes, we love the matching heels.

It's going to be a big night for the world-famous gymnast who is nominated for Game Changer of 2018.

While she has fierce competition including fellow athletes Colin Kaepernick, Serena Williams, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nia Jax, many fans are hoping Aly will come out on top.