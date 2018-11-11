Jimmy Fallon is pumped up and ready to party at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon star hyped up the crowd while walking the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Fans roared as he gave high-fives and strut his stuff. But surprisingly enough, the star didn't even think the applause was for him!

"I thought I came in the wrong way or something. I gotta be honest, I was like, 'I'm walking where I should not be'," he told E! News' Giuliana Rancic.

Nonetheless, he "made it work and took the spirit from the crowd and went with it."

Shortly after, Fashion Icon Award recipient Victoria Beckham walked by the crowd, prompting Jimmy to joke, "Maybe that's who they were cheering for!"