SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!
EXCLUSIVE!

Jimmy Fallon Is Ready to Party at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is pumped up and ready to party at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon star hyped up the crowd while walking the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Fans roared as he gave high-fives and strut his stuff. But surprisingly enough, the star didn't even think the applause was for him!

"I thought I came in the wrong way or something. I gotta be honest, I was like, 'I'm walking where I should not be'," he told E! News' Giuliana Rancic

Nonetheless, he "made it work and took the spirit from the crowd and went with it."

Shortly after, Fashion Icon Award recipient Victoria Beckham walked by the crowd, prompting Jimmy to joke, "Maybe that's who they were cheering for!"

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Jokes aside, Jimmy could not be more excited to attend the award show that he said is truly "all about the fans." 

"It's all about the people and it's a party, like no pressure. This is all fun," the presenter said. And in the spirit of fun, Fallon challenged Giuliana to the Tumbleweed Challenge. But he's saving that for the after parties!

Hopefully the host doesn't party too much, because tonight he has to jet back to New York City to host his show tomorrow morning.

To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here! And good luck to all the nominees!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Jimmy Fallon , Awards , Red Carpet , Interviews , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ryan Eggold, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Ryan Eggold Can't Help But Gush About His "So Supportive" Fans at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

James Charles, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

James Charles Wins Beauty Influencer of 2018 at the PCAs and Works His Makeover Magic on Surprised Fans

Busy Philipps Reveals Three Things She'd Say to Oprah

Harry Shum Jr.,Shelby Rabara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Camila Mendes Gets a "Riverdale" Surprise at the E! PCAs

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.