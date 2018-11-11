Now that the people have spoken, the biggest names in Hollywood are showing up in epic fashion.

Tonight at E! People's Choice Awards 2018, celebrities are gathering to celebrate their popularity and the fans that make it all possible. Thus, dressing for the occasion is a must and we're happy to report that A-listers didn't disappoint. There's no better way for celebs to start off the celebratory event than jaw-dropping ensembles that reminds us of their style prowess.

Although Victoria Beckham is taking home the Fashion Icon Award, the anticipation for the "Style Star of the Year," which includes nominees Zendaya, Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Emma Watson and Harry Styles, and the fashion on the red carpet is transforming the invite into an epic night for fashion.

Case in point: Camila Mendes. In honor of her nomination for "Female TV Star of 2018," the Riverdale star appeared in a mid-length dress with a black and white pattern. At first the dress simple simplistic in its silhouette. However, between the yellow accent, artistic pattern and her large lab-grown pink diamond, she was hard to miss on the red carpet.