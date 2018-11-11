SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Candid Glambot Moments That Brought the Fun at the E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:21 PM

Glambot: Stassi Schroeder

Here at E! we pretty much majored in the red carpet.

We never miss a beat, no matter the show, but this year's E! People's Choice Awards is extra special. It could be because it's a show voted on by the people, for the people, or it could be because every celeb you love and adore is just excited as you are. For instance, how much do you love Harry Shum Jr. looking like a boss in his printed blazer? Or take a look at Susan Kelechi Watson shake and shimmy in her sequin feathered dress. 

But that's just the start of the candid and delightful red carpet fun ahead. For more exclusive, up-close looks at what exactly E!'s Glambot captured live, keep scrolling!

Rita Ora serves the Glambot with her signature stage presence and we have to say, it's a moment. 

Harry Shum Jr. is too cool for school in his rad printed blazer. 

Stassi Schroeder gives new life to the little black dress, and we are here for it!

Katherine McNamara is nominated for Female TV Star of 2018 and she could not look more presentable. 

Susan Kelechi Watson knows how to shimmy like the best of 'em—just watch! 

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

