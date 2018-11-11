SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Harry Shum Jr. and Wife Attend 2018 People's Choice Awards After Announcing Pregnancy

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 5:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Harry Shum Jr.,Shelby Rabara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr. and his wife Shelby Rabara made their baby bump their plus one for the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

On Sunday morning, the Shadowhunters star and the Steven Universe dancer revealed that they are expecting their first child. Harry and Shelby shared the happy news by posing for an adorable photo, with Harry holding her bump and Shelby making a silly face. 

And on Shelby's Instagram, she posted a series of breathtaking shots of herself cradling her growing belly, with beautiful fall trees as her background. 

The pair got married in Dec. 2015 in Costa Rica, surrounded by family, friends and the cast of Glee. They also shared the news of their beach side nuptials on Instagram. 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Harry is up for Male TV Star of 2018 at tonight's show, which is taking place at Barker's Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. He is not the only standout actor in the cast, with his co-star Katherine McNamara also being a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018. It's safe to say the Shadowhunter team is full of some tough competitors!

To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here! And good luck to all the nominees!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Pregnancies , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tim Rozon, Melanie Scrofano, Emily Andras, Katherine Barre, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

The Wynonna Earp Cast Has This Red Carpet Thing Down at People's Choice Awards

JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split News at 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Johnny Galecki, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Couples

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer Make Their Red Carpet Debut at 2018 People's Choice Awards

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Danai Gurira Gets Real About Her "Surreal" Success on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

See the Stars of Vanderpump Rules Hit the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

James Charles, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

James Charles Wins Beauty Influencer of 2018 at the PCAs and Works His Makeover Magic on Surprised Fans

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.