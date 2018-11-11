Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
All that glitters is gold on the red carpet of E! People's Choice Awards 2018.
Stars are arriving on the red carpet and we're almost blind with awe from their glittering garments. From Susan Kelechi Watson's three-toned stunner from Georges Chakra to Katherine McNamara's holiday party-ready mini dress to Giuliana Rancic's sparkling blazer dress, tonight's event has all the inspiration you need for the season (Think: holiday cocktail parties, New Year's Eve and more).
Considering that evening is a celebration of fame and popularity, these celebs revealed how to shine bright with more than a few ways to wear the trend.
Check out the best sequined outfits below!
Guiliana Rancic
The E! News host jazzed up her suiting style with a sequined blazer with an asymmetrical neckline.
Susan Kelechi Watson
This Georges Chakras gown made a major impact with silver, black and green sequins, designed with an ombre-like effect.
Rita Ora
ICYMI, the singer selected a dress with a gold sequined design, then finished her epic style with matching thigh-high boots.
Aly Raisman
The Olympic gymnast opted for a glittering mini dress with black and silver sequins.
Erin Lim
The E! Rundown host opted for a gown that featured sequined bodice and a feathered skirt.
Nia Jax
In need of holiday cocktail dress? Nia Jax has the answer with a long-sleeve gown with red sequins and thigh-high slit.
Katherine McNamara
In honor of her nomination for "Female TV Star of 2018," the Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments star shined bright in a black sequined mini dress.
Rebecca King-Crews
Terry Crews' better half appeared on the carpet with a gown feature blue sequins, a choker-like neckline and thigh-high slit.
