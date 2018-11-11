Not all heroes wear capes, and not all Male Movie Star of 2018 finalists wear them either.

The E! People's Choice Awards are here and that means we can finally reveal who you voted for as the winner of the Male Movie Star of 2018 category. While a lot of the finalists play superheroes on camera, there are a few (literally two) stars that played very different roles that were also up for this PCAs trophy.

Superheroes included, Chris Hemsworth for his role as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey Jr. for characters Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther.

While all three of these actors were extraordinary and totally super (get it?) in their roles, they had to face off against some non-supers as well who were equally as impressive on screen.