by Johnni Macke | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:59 PM
Not all heroes wear capes, and not all Male Movie Star of 2018 finalists wear them either.
The E! People's Choice Awards are here and that means we can finally reveal who you voted for as the winner of the Male Movie Star of 2018 category. While a lot of the finalists play superheroes on camera, there are a few (literally two) stars that played very different roles that were also up for this PCAs trophy.
Superheroes included, Chris Hemsworth for his role as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey Jr. for characters Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War and Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther.
While all three of these actors were extraordinary and totally super (get it?) in their roles, they had to face off against some non-supers as well who were equally as impressive on screen.
Chris Pratt was up for his role as Owen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Nick Robinson was up for his role as Simon in Netflix's hit film Love, Simon.
Fans definitely loved all four of these movies and all five of the dreamy men who starred in them, but only one actor could come out on top and he is the one and only...Boseman. Yes, the Black Panther actor is the Male Movie Star of 2018 and he totally deserves it.
"I'm incredibly grateful for this award for Favorite Male Actor. I have to thank god, thank my parents," Boseman said in a video acceptance speech. "I also want to thank you, the people for giving me this award."
"This film was one where we knew we had the opportunity to give something special to the people," the lead actor of the Marvel film said. "My director, my fellow actors and myself, we discussed what that opportunity was on a day to day basis."
The 40-year-old actor might not be at the PCAs in person, but he is still so happy about being honored.
"All of our research, our training and our work went into it for you, so I accept this and appreciate it from the bottom of my heart," he said. "Thank you so much and I have to say, Wakanda forever."
Wakanda forever! Congrats to Chadwick on his first People's Choice Awards trophy, we're sure there are many more in your future!
