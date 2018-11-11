by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:34 PM
It's a good day to be a Shadowhunters fan.
When nominations for the E! People's Choice Awards were announced this year, the show was nominated in just one category, as the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018. Fans then rallied and through write-ins, they managed to get the show and its stars nominated in four other categories, including the Show of 2018, the Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Katherine McNamara as Female TV Star of 2018, and Harry Shum Jr. as Male TV Star of 2018.
That's somewhat insane, and both Shum and McNamara are fully aware of how dedicated their fandom has been. The stars hit the E! Red Carpet ahead of the show tonight and opened up to Giuliana Rancic about how it felt to get that recognition from the fans.
"It's the most humbling and flooring thing. I mean the fans have just been so wonderful for us from day one that it's kind of come full circle for all of us," McNamara
"We were so surprised. They gave us a call and they were like, you got nominated for this and you weren't even on the ballot!" Shum shared.
Shum and McNamara both weighed in on what the fandom could be called, and agreed on "Shadowfam," because as Shum put it, "this is like a family."
"These fans are like family, and the Shadowfam I think is really fitting."
When Giuliana asked if the costars had a message for the fans, she just wanted to say thank you.
"The gratitude that I think all of us feel for the fans from day one...it's an overwhelming passion and love for the show, and we share that with them," McNamara said.
"Their determination is truly inspiring, and us being here is really like them being here with us, so thank you," Shum added.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Freeform series wrapped production on its final season in August (though fans won't get to see it until spring 2019), and apparently the cast is still hanging out.
"We played What the Meme yesterday. And tehre were some interesting meems that came up, but we still have fun."
"We really made lifelong friends, and we've become family. The amount of time we spent together, everything we've been through, the blood, sweat, and tears, it's really a joy."
As McNamara was weighing in, the crowd behind her went wild due to the fact that the rest of the cast of the show was walking the carpet, including Dominic Sherwood, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa, Alberto Rosende, and Alisha Wainwright.
Shum also announced earlier today that he and wife Shelby Rabara are expecting their first child.
"We're so excited," he told Giuliana, revealing that the photo in the Instagram post was just taken yesterday.
"It doesn't quite feel real yet, so I can't wait," he gushed. "It's starting to feel real. The baby bump's getting bigger, so I'm excited."
Stay tuned to see if the Shadowhunters cast walk away with any of their five potential awards!
Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!
