People's Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 4:34 PM

The people have spoken. Now, it's time to celebrate!

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest stars in movies, music, TV and pop culture are coming together for one very special party.

Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the live telecast is expected to feature unforgettable performances by Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and John Legend.

And while many of the awards remain top-secret until showtime, we're happy to share Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham will receive special honors during the star-studded telecast.

Before the show kicks off, we have to talk about fashion! Your favorite celebrities are going all out for the award show and we have all their red carpet looks in the gallery below.

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Keep checking throughout the evening as more stars arrive.

And whatever you do, don't forget to watch the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards airing tonight at 9 p.m. only on E!

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

