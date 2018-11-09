Clary isn't going anywhere, even though she's dead.

"Here's what I can say, because technically I'm dead on the show at the moment: I am in the last 12 episodes," McNamara tells E! News. "What I can say is that that explosion and everything that took place in Lilith's apartment in episode 10 changes everyone in the story forever, particularly Clary. She will never be the same person she was before that."

She's down for a revival...even if the ending is "kickass."

"That's above my pay grade, but what I'm saying is anything's possible, and if nothing else, the ending of the show is kickass," she says. "I saw the final scene the other day, and it's perfectly bittersweet."