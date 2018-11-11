Melissa Herwitt/ E! News
The people have spoken!
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are finally here and we can't wait to see which celebrities, songs, movies, TV shows and more take home that coveted PCAs trophy.
In a few short hours your favorite stars from every area of the entertainment world will be in Santa Monica to attend E!'s first-ever broadcast of the People's Choice Awards.
Sounds like a big deal, right? Well, it is, and not just for fans, but for the stars who will be taking home awards tonight because you voted for them.
Sure, you'll still love Riverdale if it doesn't win Drama TV Show of 2018, and you'll always have a special place in your heart for Drake even if he isn't named Male Artist of 2018, but it will be amazing to see which of your votes actually took your top choices to the winner's circle.
What's even more exciting is that some of the awards have already started being handed out and we have your guide to them all right here!
Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham have already been announced as winners of the People's Icon of 2018 and Fashion Icon awards respectively so we know they will be in attendance and taking the stage to accept their awards.
John Legend will be performing as a part of his presenter duties—he's honoring Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award—and both Nicki Minaj (the opener) and Rita Ora will also be slaying the stage.
If you can't watch the show live—it airs at 9 p.m. on E!—we will be here to keep you in the loop and let you know once and for all who the people chose this year as the top artists, stars and so much more!
As the night goes on, keep checking back to see the complete list of winners at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios
People's Champion Award
WINNER: Bryan Stevenson
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Victoria Beckham
People's Icon of 2018
WINNER: Melissa McCarthy
Movies
Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Comedy Movie of 2018
Love, Simon
Blockers
WINNER: The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Action Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean's 8
Family Movie of 2018
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin
Drama Movie of 2018
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place
Male Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
Female Movie Star of 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Drama Movie Star of 2018
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Comedy Movie Star of 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Action Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
TV
Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Drama Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale
Comedy Show of 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Revival Show of 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Reality Show of 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of 2018
The Voice
Ellen's Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
Drama TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Comedy TV Star of 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
DaytimeTalk Show of 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Competition Contestant of 2018
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Reality TV Star of 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Bingeworthy Show of 2018
Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sports
Country Artist of 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Album of 2018
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Song of 2018
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
BTS, "Idol"
Latin Artist of 2018
Becky G
CNCO
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Shakira
Music Video of 2018
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
BTS, "Idol"
Concert Tour of 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images
POP CULTURE
Social Celebrity of 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Beauty Influencer of 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
WINNER: James Charles
Social Star of 2018
Shane Dawson
JennaMarbles
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Animal Star of 2018
Lil Bub
WINNER: Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Style Star of 2018
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Comedy Act of 2018
WINNER: Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Game Changer of 2018
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Nia Jax
Pop Podcast of 2018
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)
Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 12 am followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!