Busy Tonight is going big this Sunday, following the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and you're not going to want to miss it!

On Wednesday, E! announced that Busy Philipps' late-night talk show, Busy Tonight, would have a big guest star—and a major surprise—showing up on this Sunday's episode.

So, who is that big guest? Well, it's none other than Tina Fey! Yes, the Mean Girls creator and hilarious actress will be sitting down with Philipps to chat live, directly after the inaugural broadcast of E!'s People's Choice Awards, which airs at 9 p.m. the same day on E!

In case you didn't know, Fey is actually the executive producer on Busy Tonight and therefore she's the perfect guest to join the host as they break down the biggest show moments and wins from E!'s first-ever People's Choice Awards.

If that isn't enough of a reason to tune in to the newest late-night show on television, Philipps will also be presenting the award for one of the 13 new PCAs categories live on her show.