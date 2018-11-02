SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Emma Roberts Masters Holiday Party Style and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Now that Halloween is over, the holiday season has officially begun. 

Between the magical red carpets for premieres of Disney's Nutcracker and the Four Realms and In a Relationship, we're ready to get festive with our fashion. Just take Emma Roberts, who appeared at the premiere of the indie rom-com wearing a sparkling red Markarian dress that featured green stitching, a red velvet belt and sequins—the perfect inspiration for seasonal event style. Paired with Irene Neuwirth Jewelry and red Christian Louboutin heels, this look is setting the tone for holiday fashion.

She isn't the only one, however. Misty Copeland, Keira Knightley, Priyanka Chopra and more are wearing looks that you can try on for Thanksgiving, office parties and winter events. 

Photos

Celeb's Best Street Style

Check out the best dressed stars of the week below, then vote for your favorite! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Priyanka Chopra

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra

At a dinner hosted by Bumble, the Quantico actress dazzled in a sequined strapless dress with a stunning thigh-high slit.

ESC: Best Dressed, Keira Knightley

Joe Maher/WireImage

Keira Knightley

At the UK premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Keira nailed fairytale chic in this off-the-shoulder frothy lace gown, cinched at the waist with a pink satin sash.

ESC: Street Style, Sarah Jessica Parker

James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

For an appearance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the star of HBO's Divorce wore a metallic pink Emilia Wickstead dress and matching pink tweed trench.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Misty Copeland

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Misty Copeland

The ballerina attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in a strapless pink dress with a full skirt and floral embroidery.

ESC: Best Dressed, Leona Lewis

David Livingston/WireImage

Leona Lewis

The singer looked breathtaking at the premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in this cream lace gown that featured a tight corset top.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Roberts

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

The actress looked elegant in a bronze and blue Markarian floor-length gown with a red bow at the waist for the premiere of In a Relationship.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Maria Borges

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Maria Borges

The model stunned at the GQ 30th anniversary party in a one-shoulder satin mini dress paired with white pumps.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily James

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar/Hearst UK

Lily James

The actress tucked a polka dot lace camisole into a grey pleated skirt that featured an old Victorian-style portrait for the 2018 Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards.

ESC: Best Dressed, Constance Wu

David Livingston/Getty Image

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star brings a sultry appeal to the red carpet with a leather dress, featuring a sheer skirt, and cat-eye makeup.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Jourdan Dunn

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

The model stuns in a white blazer-inspired dress with sheer tights and black pumps.

Best Dressed of the Week: 11.2
Which celebrity had the best look of the week?
18.2%
9.1%
18.2%
0.0%
27.3%
27.3%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emma Roberts , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , Life/Style , Best Dressed , Style , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards , VG
Latest News
ESC: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Skin-Care Drink, Kim Kardashian's Perfume and More Beauty Launches

Selena Gomez, Coach

Exclusive: Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Super-Adorable Holiday Campaign

Shopping: Lip Plumpers

14 of the Best Lip Plumping Products Money Can Buy

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Celeb Glasses

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Eyewear and More Celebs Wearing Prescription Glasses

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Is a Glowing Bride-to-Be With Stunning Fashion

Shopping: Splurgeworthy Knee High Boots

14 Splurge-Worthy Knee-High Boots to Snag for Fall

ESC: Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.