by Sam Howell | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 10:38 AM
The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are almost here!
Even though voting for the winners has already closed, you—the people—aren't done calling the shots just yet. In fact, we have a job for you…should you choose to accept it!
The PCAs still need an emoji for their hashtag and that's where you come in. We need your help to figure out which of our top three choices for emojis should be the official icon for the upcoming show.
It wouldn't be the People's Choice Awards without, well, the choice of the people. That's what makes the show so great, right? The answer: yes, duh.
Anyway, now it's up to you to decide which of the three emojis above should accompany the hashtag #PCAs, which is a pretty big deal because we all know hashtag emojis are everything.
You could choose a bunch of hands all reaching for the coveted PCAs trophy. Or perhaps you'd prefer one lucky hand raising that trophy high through the PCAs logo. Maybe you want to see the trophy on the iconic red carpet as the emoji.
Decisions, decisions!
It's a tough choice, we know, but since they're all so great, there's no wrong answer. Plus, we're confident you'll pick the perfect emoji for the exciting award show.
The winner is going to be the thing you see every time you tweet #PCAs. So, you know, no pressure or anything! Just kidding, there is really no pressure, just your vote being counted once again.
Pick your favorite in the poll below, and then you might see that very emoji everywhere you look when you're live-tweeting the 2018 People's Choice Awards on Nov. 11! OK, enough talking, go vote!
