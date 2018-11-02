PA Wire/Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock; E! Illustration
by Johnni Macke | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 8:00 AM
PA Wire/Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock; E! Illustration
Victoria Beckham's style is something we should all be taking note of, like all the time.
Not only is the English designer—and creative director of Victoria Beckham—a stunner on the red carpet, but she always looks fierce and flawless while taking her kids to school or going to a fashion show.
Oh, and did we forget to mention that the 44-year-old fashionista didn't just magically become this fashionable?
No, she's been a style icon and fashion star for years and that's why she's the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award recipient.
Beginning with her days in the Spice Girlsshe was the one and only Posh Spice and clearly knew how to rock a LBD on the regular—to her current status as a fashion mogul and style guru to many A-listers, Beckham has had a long history of looking good in whatever she wears.
Seriously, her everyday style and her red carpet looks are worthy of our love and appreciation on a regular basis.
Whether you love Beckham for her ability to do anything in heels, or the fact that her line, Victoria Beckham, and has had numerous fashion collaborations over the years, including collections for Target, Esteé Lauder and Reebok, it's obvious that this woman is a fashion inspiration.
To see exactly where the mother of four's style began—Posh Spice, we're looking at you—and how far it has come over the years, scroll through Beckham's iconic ensembles through the ages below.
Trust us, a serious case of fashion envy or fashion inspiration is sure to follow.
PS: Don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing next Sunday!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
Tim Roney/Getty Images
Victoria as Posh Spice in camo print pants and a black short-sleeved crop top is the ultimate throwback.
AP Photo/Jens Meyer
This white suit proved that Posh Spice could make any sophisticated look worthy of the big stage.
John Rogers/Getty Images
Holding true to her edgy style, Victoria stunned in a black and red floral gown at the 2001 White Tie and Tiara Ball.
Amy Graves/WireImage
Victoria kept it casual in a pair of flare jeans and a white tank top for the Dior Dance for Life to Benefit the Aaliyah Memorial Fund.
MJ Kim/The Prince's Trust via Getty Images
Victoria lit up the Swarovski Fashion Rocks red carpet in a revealing green and blue Roberto Cavalli dress.
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
Victoria stepped out looking like a dream in this pale blue ruffled dress paired with golden heels.
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Victoria went from Posh to powerful in this white floor-length gown and signature bob hairstyle.
Brian Ach/WireImage
Holding David Beckham's hand, the pop star brings an ultra-sexy look to the red carpet, complete by patent leather over-the-knee boots and a form-fitting grey dress with zipper details.
CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Victoria Beckham attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2009 fashion show in a sleek and strapless grey dress belted at the waist.
SWAP / Splash News
The pop-star-turned-fashion-designer made a serious case for traveling in style in this buttoned up mini dress that features a cape.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elegance is an understatement when describing the gorgeous white strapless gown she wore to the Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala in 2014.
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
The former Spice Girl tucked in a tailored white shirt into a beige, navy, blue and white pleated leather skirt from her very own collection.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung
This dark tweed set proves that no one wears Victoria Beckham better than Posh herself!
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
The fashion designer embraced the chilly NYC weather in an all black outfit that included a long-sleeved turtleneck shirt and leather boots.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Victoria opted for a light and flowy look at the Azzedine Alaia 'Je suis couturier' exhibition this year in a white collared shirt, white trousers and white sandals.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Today, Victoria manages to maintain her Posh persona through wearing her own designs like this white-trimmed strapless black jumpsuit.
