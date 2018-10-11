by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 11:38 AM
Melanie Scrofano shocked fans at the E! People's Choice Awards food truck at New York Comic Con when she came out to greet them, hand out treats and campaign for her show, Wynanna Earp, to win Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 at the PCAs.
The Canadian actress came with a plan to win over fans at the PCAs food truck.
"We are going to go with the People's Choice truck, hand out some donuts, mess with some fans and covert some non-fans. Let's go," the Being Erica star shared.
Word spread quickly that Scrofano was stationed at the food truck and crowds gathered to meet the star.
The Ottawa native then jokingly asked fans to help her to get people to vote with any means necessary.
"Let's go peer pressure some people into voting for Wynanna Earp," Scrofano quipped.
The Pure Pwnage star even played games with the fans to test their knowledge of the show, handed out some PCAs shirts and took selfies. See the fans' excited reactions in the video above!
If you want to get in on the fun, find the PCAs food truck in Austin or Los Angeles later this month and be sure to vote all your favorite PCAs finalists before the Friday, October 19 deadline.
Don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
