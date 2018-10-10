Another year at the American Music Awards have come and gone, and all we can say is, what a show!

On Tuesday night, the best of the best in the music world took over Los Angeles for the 2018 AMAs and star power could be seen everywhere you turned.

In addition to Taylor Swift earning three AMAs this year—bringing her total to 22 and breaking Whitney Houston's record for most AMAs won by a female artist—there were numerous performances that fans couldn't help but talk about.

That being said, it's the fashions of the night that we are still chatting about with our co-workers and friends and we have a feeling you are too.

There were so many stunning ensembles as some of our favorite stars hit the red carpet last night and we want to know which one you thought won style star for the evening. Sure, it's not a real award, but that doesn't mean you can't vote!