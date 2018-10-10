Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
Another year at the American Music Awards have come and gone, and all we can say is, what a show!
On Tuesday night, the best of the best in the music world took over Los Angeles for the 2018 AMAs and star power could be seen everywhere you turned.
In addition to Taylor Swift earning three AMAs this year—bringing her total to 22 and breaking Whitney Houston's record for most AMAs won by a female artist—there were numerous performances that fans couldn't help but talk about.
That being said, it's the fashions of the night that we are still chatting about with our co-workers and friends and we have a feeling you are too.
There were so many stunning ensembles as some of our favorite stars hit the red carpet last night and we want to know which one you thought won style star for the evening. Sure, it's not a real award, but that doesn't mean you can't vote!
Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Vanessa Hudgens brought their A-game when it came to fashion at this year's show and we are obsessed with all of their choices for the carpet.
In addition to Lopez's bold and bright pink gown by George Chakra, and Hudgens' soft pink silk Cushnie dress we also loved Khalid's bubblegum pink coat and pant combo this year. Clearly, pink was the color of the night and we are so on board with it.
If pink isn't your thing then perhaps you were freaking out when Carrie Underwood hit the carpet. She donned a velvet, black gown with gold embellishment that showed off her growing baby bump, which was so freaking cute.
Busy Philipps was another style star rocking sparkle bell-bottom pants and a black suit jacket by Michael Kors. It was like stepping back into the '70s and based on how fierce she looked we're all in on a trip back in time to this decade ASAP.
A few more fashionable singers at the event included Halsey, who wore a purple and black floral dress that was high-low and super flirty and fun. Post Malone made a massive statement with his ensemble, which was a bright blue suit that had snakes on the jacket and glitter boots to top it all off.
Of course you can't have an AMAs show without Swift, who channeled her inner disco queen in her mirror-ball inspired Balmain frock and matching knee-high boots. She wasn't to be out shined by Amber Heard however, who showed up in a black and gold shimmer gown by Ralph & Russo.
Dua Lipa rounds out our top 10 picks because her white gown was fit for both a red carpet and an elegant wedding, both of which we'd totally attend with the singer as our plus one!
Now that you've seen our top choices, check out all of the red carpet arrivals for the 2018 AMAs and vote for the look you loved most below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Pretty in pink! Before debuting a brand-new song on stage, the World of Dance star impresses fans yet again with her red carpet look from Georges Chakra.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Country music royalty has arrived! The American Idol winner and Favorite Female Country Artist nominee is glowing in her dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Offset & Cardi B
Pay attention, pop culture fans! Hollywood's "it" couple has arrived. Okurrrr?!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Camila Cabello
For look one of the night, the "Havana" singer wears a custom Armani Privé corset fully embroidered with jet black crystals and paired with black silk trousers.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum
"Getting ready for the @amas with @lindahaymakeup and @officialdanilohair," the America's Got Talent judge shared on Instagram before arriving at the Microsoft Theater.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp
Ty Dolla Sign & Lauren Jauregui
This ain't no collaboration! This is a Hollywood couple who are pros at nailing the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Busy Philipps
"Going to present at the @amas with my old pal from ER @johnstamos! It's on TONIGHT!" the Busy Tonight star shared on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Florida Georgia Line
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard make the AMAs date night with their wives as they celebrate the success of "Meant to Be."
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Rita Ora
Fresh off of visiting E! News, the "For You" singer makes it in time to see Tracee Ellis Ross' opening number.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu
The beloved Crazy Rich Asians star is ready to present. But first, it's photo time!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rami Malek
The star of Bohemian Rhapsody knows a few things about good music. Lucky for him, he will hear lots of it tonight.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Ciara
Before sharing the stage with Missy Elliott, the "I Bet" singer delights fans with her fun style.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
G-Eazy & Halsey
They may be bad at love, but this pair is pretty good at wowing us on the carpet with their fashion choices.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Post Malone
This is how you turn heads on the carpet! The Artist of the Year gets fans talking with his signature style.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Taylor Swift
Are we ready for it? The music superstar poses on the red carpet before opening the show with "I Did Something Bad." Her dress and boots are from Balmain while her jewelry is from Ofira Jewels and Lorraine Schwartz.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
John Stamos
Have mercy! The beloved Fuller House star sports a retro Jonas Brothers T-shirt under his blazer.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taran Killam & Cobie Smulders
A date night with performances by Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez doesn't sound bad to us.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross
Date night done right! Before the season finale of Ashlee+Evan airs this weekend, the happy couple prepare to present inside the Microsoft Theater.
ABC/Image Group LA
Chloe X Halle
The R&B duo step out in Valentino for the music party.
ABC/Image Group LA
Miles Brown
After competing on Dancing With the Stars Juniors, the Black-ish star prepares for a more relaxed night with plenty of hot performances.
ABC/Image Group LA
Bad Bunny
Before joining Cardi B and J Balvin onstage for a performance, the singer shows off his signature style.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyra Banks
If you love the America's Got Talent host's red carpet look, Tyra is more than happy to give credit where credit is due. "That Style: @stylistjbolin, That Face: @valentefrazierartistry, That Hair: @kiyahwright1," she shared on Instagram.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett
The "Star of the Show" has arrived! One of America's favorite country music artists steps out in all blue.
ABC/Image Group LA
J Balvin
The Favorite Latin Artist nominee shows off his undeniable swag before showtime.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp
Quavo & Saweetie
Did this couple just make their red carpet debut? We'll let you decide!
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
NCT 127
After making their U.S. TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 10-member K-Pop boy band heads to the annual award show.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini
Before presenting with The Chainsmokers, the country music star shows off her new haircut courtesy of Laura Polko.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Dua Lipa
Wowing in white! The New Artist of the Year nominee looks like a million bucks in her elegant dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Before performing inside the Microsoft Theater, the Favorite Social Artist nominee delights fans with his YSL suit styled by Tiffany Briseno.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Leighton Meester
You know you love this look, xoxo! The Gossip Girl star attends the star-studded show as a presenter.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Amber Heard
Presenting is cool, but dressing up for a red carpet in Ralph & Russo is just fabulous!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Hours after news broke that the singer would be performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts, the "I'm a Mess" singer gets glamorous for the annual award show.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Zedd
Before taking the stage with Shawn Mendes, the EDM star literally shines on the red carpet with his sparkling blazer.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Amandla Stenberg
The Hate U Give star adds her own fashion spin to the red carpet thanks to her denim jeans and black bow-tie.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Dean Unglert & Ben Higgins
The Bachelor Nation and iHeartRadio podcast stars enjoy a guys night out before meeting up with Becca Tilley.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Macaulay Culkin
Presenting at the AMAs is fun, but have you tried posing on the red carpet for tons of photographers?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
After releasing the music video for "Lay With Me" with Phantoms, the High School Musical star shines in a light pink Cushnie dress.
John Shearer/Getty Images For dcp
Chantel Jeffries
Ceejay The DJ in the house!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gladys Knight
There's a legend in the building at this year's star-studded award show.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross
Hostess with the mostest! The Black-ish star is one of the first to arrive before the live telecast begins. She is sporting a Pyer Moss suit styled by Karla Welch.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Patrick Starr
The makeup artist and star of E!'s Face Forward revealed on Instagram Stories that KKWBEAUTY was her choice perfume before tonight's show.
John Shearer/Getty Images
The Chainsmokers
Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart may just walk away with the award for Favorite Artist–Electronic Dance Music. But until then, they're ready to work the carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky
Cute couple alert! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband are ready to dance the night away.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Kane Brown
Country music represent! The "Heaven" singer could walk away with three big awards.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Jessie James Decker
No rest for this mama! The singer, Just Jessie author and Kittenish founder hits the red carpet in style.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Becca Tilley
The Scrubbin In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast co-host arrives in style to the Microsoft Theater. She is wearing a metallic silver lame slip dress from HANEY with makeup by Emma Willis.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Khalid
The New Artist of the Year nominee opts for a pop of pink on this carpet.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Erika Jayne
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star prepares to interview music's biggest stars as a special pre-show host.