Hollywood's stars are bringing their best fall style to the forefront.

Over the course of the week, premieres such as A Star Is Born and First Man brought the likes of Claire Foy and Emilia Clarke to the red carpet. Paris Fashion Week continued, attracting Laura Harrier and Cara Delevingne to front row seats of runway shows from fashion powerhouses Louis Vuitton and Off-White. Ballymoore and Harper's Bazaar hosted Bazaar Art Week in London, which British celebs like Naomie Harris enjoyed. UGG celebrated its 40th anniversary in Los Angeles, inviting celebs to give their boots a red carpet twist. It was a week full of epic events and thus crazy-good style.

The best part: Celebs are wearing the best fall boot trends in new ways, inspiring our seasonal styling. From Laura's over-the-knee boots to Adwoa Aboah's classic UGG boots, these pieces will make you want to shop and find a great event to show off your celeb-inspired style.