Riverdale is a serious contender at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards and the cast totally saw it coming.

The CW series is a finalist in four different categories this year, and although the cast was thrilled to hear about their show getting recognized they kind of predicted that this would happen.

During a season one extended-blooper reel from the cast, Lochlyn Munro, who plays Hal Cooper, totally called the show's PCAs nomination and we're a little freaked out that season two's baddie might also be psychic.

"I smell a People's Choice Award," Hal Cooper AKA Munro says while eating breakfast with his wife Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) during a deleted scene from the blooper video. As Munro continues to read the newspaper, you can hear the cast and crew break into laughter, because it is such a random, but now accurate, statement.

We wonder if everyone is laughing now that Hal, um we mean, Munro was right!