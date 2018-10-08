Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Mon., Oct. 8, 2018 7:00 AM
Getty Images
The first round of 2018 E! People's Choice Awards voting is in and Emma Watson is one of the Style Star of 2018 finalists!
The Beauty and the Beast actress will be facing off against Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Zendaya, but she can totally stand her own. She is after all a style star in her own right.
Over the years, the Harry Potter alum has wowed us at movie premieres, award shows and press events, and like a fine red wine, Watson's style only gets better with age.
Over the summer, the British actress donned an all-white Ralph Lauren three-piece suit to attend Wimbledon which instantly reminded us why she deserves your vote for Style Star of 2018.
Her wardrobe choices are both feminine and modern, and edgy yet sophisticated.
Plus, she has the ability to rock pants on the red carpet and the next day wear a dainty dress with ease...AKA she is a style chameleon.
Mandy Moore Is "Flabbergasted" by People's Choice Awards Finalist News But This Is Us Fans Shouldn't Be
Amy Sussman/REX/Shutterstock
Watson not only dons gorgeous pant looks on the regular—like her 2018 BAFTA Film Awards ensemble choice—but when she opts for dresses they are classic and elegant without being too boring.
The actress manages to blend her English background and her feminist persona whenever she chooses an ensemble and we are totally in awe of her fashion. So, the real question is, are you?
If you think that the 28-year-old actress is stylish then you need to vote for her to win Style Star of 2018 ASAP.
Voting for the final PCAs round ends on Friday, Oct. 19, so get to it.
PS: You can vote for other categories here and check out the full list of PCAs finalists before the deadline now.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
in Ralph Lauren
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
In Elie Saab
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Oscar de la Renta
Article continues below
StillMoving.net for Disney
In Phillip Lim
AP Photo/Christophe Ena
In Louis Vuitton
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
In Dior
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In Calvin Klein.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In Osman.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME
In Dior.
Article continues below
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In Misha Nonoo.
Jon Furniss / Corbis
In A.L.C.
Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
In Balenciaga.
Article continues below
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
In Givenchy.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In Valentino with a BLK DNM cropped leather jacket.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
In J. Mendel.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Vera Wang at the 2014 Oscars.
Vantagenews/AKM-GSI
In a Grace top and J Brand jeans.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In Dior.
Article continues below
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In Ralph Lauren.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for the 2014 Tribeca Film Festiva
In Narciso Rodriguez.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
In Dior.
Article continues below
John Shearer/Invision/AP
In Christian Dior Couture.
Andy Kropa/Getty Images
In Miu Miu.
ChinaFotoPress/ Getty Images
In Elie Saab.
Article continues below
Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Jason Wu.
Mike Marsland/Wireimage
In Alexander McQueen.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
In Oscar de la Renta.
Article continues below
Getty Images
In Oscar de la Renta.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In a Marchesa mini and Brian Atwood heels.
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
In Valentino.
Article continues below
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic
In Calvin Klein.
Jon Furniss/WireImage
In vintage Rafael Lopez and Charlotte Olympia heels.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Image
In Burberry at the 2010 Met Gala.
Article continues below
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
In Christopher Kane.
Courtesy Getty Images for Burberry
In custom Burberry Prorsum.
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
In a Christopher Kane dress and Charlotte Olympia pumps.
Article continues below
Jon Furniss/Getty Images
In vintage Ossie Clark.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
In a sheer-sleeve cerulean frock.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
In a plaid blazer and cropped jeans.
Article continues below
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
In a ruched black dress.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
In a strapless dress.
UK Press/Getty Images
In a purple maxi dress with feather boa and leather boots.
Article continues below
Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images
In a floral embroidered pantsuit.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
In an off-the-shoulder top and printed skirt.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?