by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 6:00 AM
Chris Sullivan is thrilled that the fans made his show, This Is Us, a finalist at this year's People's Choice Awards.
The hit NBC drama is up for Show of 2018 and Drama Show of 2018 at the E! PCAs. Sullivan's co-star Mandy Moore also scored a finalist spot in the Female TV Star of 2018 category.
"For the fans to have the opportunity to vote on the things they are connecting with is so important to us. It means the world," the 38-year-old actor exclusively shared with E! News hosts Jason Kennedy and Giuliana Rancic on Monday. "It means that their voice is heard. They have a say in what they get to see and what they engage in."
If This Is Us does win big at the People's Choice Awards, you should definitely keep your eyes peeled for the trophy in the background of the show.
"A couple years ago, we took a People's Choice Award home and it meant the world to us. It went straight into Dan Fogelman's office for all of us to enjoy after I took it to the set and hide it in the background of a couple of scenes," Sullivan quipped.
When nudged by Rancic, he gave a clue about where you can spot the cast's first trophy.
"Season one. Go look in Randall's house and maybe you'll find it," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star explained.
No matter the outcome, Sullivan knows that what really matters is connecting with the fans.
"We go and get to meet the fans and thank them for watching the films, watching the TV shows and participating in the creative exchange," the Stranger Things actor added.
But, Sullivan wasn't shy about asking for your vote before the Friday, Oct. 19 deadline.
"Vote for us," the California native exclaimed with a wink.
Don't forget that all the finalists start at zero for this round so make sure to have your voice heard and vote for your favorites before it's too late. Find out who wins when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
