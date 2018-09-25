Country fans unite, because Keith Urban needs your votes!

On Monday, E! unveiled their finalists for all 43 categories for the upcoming 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and Urban is in two big categories.

After learning about his finalist spot in both the Male Artist of 2018 and Country Artist of 2018 categories the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer took to Twitter to share his thanks and excitement with his dedicated fans and it's all just too cute.

"Hey guys, it's Keith here. I just wanted to say a massive thank you to every one of you who voted and got us in to the People's Choice Awards finals ballot for Best Male Artist and Best Country Artist categories," Urban said in his video on Monday. "Thank you so much."

The former American Idol judge will be competing against country stars like Carrie Underwood for Country Artist of 2018 and artists like Shawn Mendes for Male Artist of 2018, but for now he's just grateful for all of the fan support.