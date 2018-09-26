SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
ONLY ON E!

Celebrate Ryan Reynolds Becoming a PCAs Finalist with a Look Back at All of His Iconic Roles

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 26, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Deadpool

Twentieth Century Fox

Deadpool 2 fans have another reason to rejoice because Ryan Reynolds is officially a People's Choice Awards finalist.

On Monday, E! revealed that the Vancouver native is up for Action Movie Star of 2018 for his role in Deadpool 2. The summer blockbuster also scored its own finalist position for Action Movie of 2018 at the upcoming People's Choice Awards.

In honor of the 41-year-old actor making it to the final round of voting for the PCAs, we are looking back at all of his best roles.

Do you remember when Reynolds played Berg on Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place? Or, what about when he took on the title role in Green Lantern back in 2011? Both of those roles were so memorable!

Clearly, Reynolds is a leading man no matter the genre and we will watch him in pretty much anything he stars in.

Photos

2018 PCAs: Movie Actor Nominees

Plus, he has the power to make us swoon in movies like The Proposal and Definitely, Maybe, and also manages to keep us sitting on the edge of our seats with films like Safe House and Buried.

Now the question is, did the Canadian actor captivate you with his performance in Deadpool 2 or does another action star have your vote?

No matter who you pick, remember that all of the finalists start at zero for this round, so every vote counts and your favorites need their fans to get to voting.

Have your voice heard before voting closes on Friday, Oct. 19 and check out the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Photos

2018 PCAs Nominees: Best Celeb Reactions

Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place

ABC

Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place

In this ABC sitcom, Ryan Reynolds played Berg, a pre-med student who lived with two of his best friends in Boston. 

Ryan Reynolds, Van Wilder

Myriad Pictures

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Van Wilder (Reynolds) is the life of the party at Coolidge College. However, his way of life may have to change when his father learns he is still in school after seven years in this 2002 comedy.

Ryan Reynolds, Blade Trinity

New Line Cinema

Blade: Trinity

In Blade: Trinity, the 41-year-old actor plays a former vampire who helps Blade on his quest to fight Dracula. 

Article continues below

Funny Gals, Funniest Moments, Just Friends, Anna Faris

New Line Cinema

Just Friends

It's a blast from the past in this 2005 romantic comedy in which Reynolds plays a man who returns home and runs into his old high school crush and best friend (Amy Smart). Her rejection when they were in school changed his life, but now he wants a second chance.

Smokin’ Aces, Ryan Reynolds

Universal Pictures

Smokin' Aces

The Canadian actor plays Richard Messner, an FBI agent, who realizes mob boss Primo Sparazza is out to get performer-turned-informant Buddy Israel, who decided to testify against the mob.

Definitely, Maybe, Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher

Andrew Schwartz/Universal Studios

Definitely, Maybe

In the middle of his divorce, a political consultant (Reynolds) takes a look back at his own relationships when his young daughter (Abigail Breslin) asks about his life before marriage in Definitely, Maybe.

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Stewart, Adventureland

Miramax

Adventureland

In this 2009 romantic comedy, a summer at the amusement park proves to be the perfect adventure. Reynolds plays the park's maintenance man who is a part-time musician and anything but faithful to his wife.

X-Men, Origins, The Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds

20th Century Fox

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Reynolds is Wade Wilson, a mercenary who later becomes Deadpool in this 2009 film.

The Proposal, Sandra Bullock

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Proposal

Reynolds and Sandra Bullock make a hilarious pair in this 2009 romantic comedy. The actor plays a young assistant who is forced to marry his boss (Bullock) in order for her to stay in the country and avoid deportation.

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Buried

Lionsgate

Buried

The Deadpool 2 writer portrays Paul, a man who is buried alive after an attack by a group of Iraq, in Buried. Left with only a lighter and a cell phone, he must find a way to escape before he runs out of air.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Green Lantern

Hal Jordan (Reynolds) is a test pilot who is granted a ring which gives him superpowers and leads to him becoming part of the Green Lantern Corps. He then confronts Parallax who is upsetting the balance of power in this 2011 film.

Ryan Reynolds, The Change-Up

Universal Pictures

The Change-Up

In The Change-Up, Reynolds plays Dave, a single man without any real responsibility until his world is flipped upside down when he inadvertently switches bodies with Mitch, his childhood friend and a married man with three children.

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Safe House

Universal Pictures

Safe House

Blake Lively's husband takes on the role of a young CIA agent who is responsible for looking after Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington), a fugitive in a safe house, in Safe House. The plan quickly changes when gunmen come after Frost and both men go on the run together.

Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds, RIPD

Universal Studios

R.I.P.D.

Boston police detective Nick (Reynolds) joins the Rest in Peace Department after he is murdered on the job. Throughout the film he tries to find the man who killed him.

The Captive

A24 Films

The Captive

Reynolds takes on the role of Matthew, the father of Cassandra, a girl who went missing while in his care eight years ago. The questions around her disappearance still linger from the family and police.

Article continues below

Woman in Gold, Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds

BBC Films

Woman in Gold

In Woman in Gold, Reynolds plays Randy Schoenberg, a lawyer who helps Maria Altmann (Helen Mirren) make a claim to the art restitution board in Austria after her family's art work was taken by Nazis. 

Ryan Reynolds, Self/Less

Focus Features

Self/less

A dying real estate mogul decides to transfer his consciousness into a healthy young man (Reynolds) but quickly realizes that the procedure was not what he thought it would be. 

Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds

20th Century Fox

Deadpool

Reynolds takes on the title character in this 2016 superhero origins story film. He then hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. 

Article continues below

Criminal, Ryan Reynolds

Summit Entertainment

Criminal

In Criminal, Reynolds is a CIA agent who is ambushed and killed on a mission in London. His memories are then transferred into a dangerous convict named Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner). 

Life, Ryan Reynolds

Columbia Pictures

Life

Reynolds plays an astronaut aboard the space station who discovers a new life form that caused extinction on Mars and now threatens life on Earth in this 2017 science fiction horror film.

Hitman's Bodyguard

Lionsgate Films

The Hitman's Bodyguard

A bodyguard (Reynolds) takes on a new client who happens to be a hit man being forced to testify at the International Criminal Court. They must work together to get to the trial on time in this 2017 action comedy. 

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Marvel / 20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2

Reynolds returns as the title character in Deadpool 2. This time he sets out to assemble a team of mutants to help protect Russell (Julian Dennison), a young boy with supernatural abilities, from the cyborg, Cable (Josh Brolin). 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Ryan Reynolds , Movies , Apple News
Latest News
Jimmy Fallon, BTS

Watch BTS and Jimmy Fallon Do Their Best Rendition of the Fortnite Dance Challenge

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Ashlee+Evan 104

The Ross' Are Going to Palm Springs on ASHLEE+EVAN But Did Ashlee Simpson-Ross Over-pack?

Chris Evans, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Bareilles, Octavia Spencer

Chris Evans, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer: Your Guide to Apple's Star-Studded TV Plans

Big Brother Couples

Big Brother Status Check: Find Out Which Showmances Are Still Together

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

How Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Are Bouncing Back From Their Shocking Split

Gwyneth Paltrow, In Goop Health Summit

Vaginal Eggs, Conscious Uncoupling and $15K Vibrators: Things We Learned About From Goop in the Last 10 Years

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

The True Story of How Ariana Grande's Relationship With Pete Davidson Really Began—and Why the Timing Was Perfect

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.