"Becca, Jac and Keltie are those great friends who will tell you the truth even when you don't want to hear it," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP Development and Production E!. "With the LadyGang, no subject is taboo and watching an episode is like spending a joyful night out on the town with the funniest, smartest women you could possibly find."

Since no subject is too taboo, you can expect the ladies to discuss everything from sex to politics to balancing power in life and love. Oh, and they'll be conducting these conversations alongside A-list guests. Here's looking at you, Ed Sheeran!

Nothing beats girl power. Thus, we couldn't be more stoked for LadyGang's upcoming 12 (30 minute long) episodes.

So be sure to hang with the gang when this soon-to-be hit drops in October! Also, for a taste of what's to come, take a look at the clip above!