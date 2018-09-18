After two seasons of playing Jack Pearson—AKA everyone's favorite dad—on This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia is pretty much becoming the character and we're so OK with that.

Sure, we've loved the California native in all of his roles over the years, like Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls and Peter Petrelli on Heroes, but Jack Pearson is the most lovable dad ever and we wish he was our father on a weekly basis.

So, when E! News caught up with Ventimiglia at the FOX/FX Emmys After Party on Monday night we weren't that surprised when he pulled a Papa Pearson during his interview when talking about his 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nomination.

In case you didn't know, the actor is up for Male TV Star of 2018 at the PCAs, which airs live on Nov. 11 on E!, and even though his fans might think he deserves their votes he's not entirely convinced.