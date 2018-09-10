by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 11:37 AM
Gabrielle Union couldn't be happier that her movie, Breaking In, is nominated at People's Choice Awards this year.
On Sunday, E! News chatted with the We're Going to Need More Wine author at the Toronto International Film Festival while she was promoting her new film, The Public, and she gushed about the PCAs nomination for Drama Movie of 2018.
"I know it's crazy. It feels awesome. We literally made that movie for a sack of Doritos," the She's All That actress joked. "The fact that people other than my mom went out to see it feels so good. I'm just grateful."
Union both starred in and produced the thriller, which was made for only $6 million and went on to earn more than $50 million at the box office.
Vote for your favorite Drama Movie of 2018 now and don't miss the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
