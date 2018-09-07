Chris Pine has some stiff competition for his E! People's Choice Awards category and he totally knows it.

On Thursday, E! News caught up with the Wonder Woman actor at the Toronto Film Festival while he was promoting his new movie Outlaw King (which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 9) and of course he had to talk about his People's Choice Awards nom before we let him go.

This year, Pine is up for the Style Icon of 2018 award and in addition to being excited about the news he couldn't help but bring up the one lady he thinks could take the trophy from him...Beyoncé!

"I know! Such a trip," Pine told E! News when asked about his feelings on his nomination. "It's like, Beyoncé…Chris Pine. It doesn't quite have the same ring I don't think."

While it might seem a little odd to have Queen Bey going up against the actor in a fashion face off, Pine is pretty darn stylish.