Chrissy Teigen's campaign for the Social Celebrity of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards has begun...from all the way across the pond.

On Wednesday, E! announced the nominees for their inaugural broadcast of E! People's Choice Awards, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 11, but Teigen didn't learn about her nominee until E! News caught up with her on the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet in London, England.

Yes, that's right, one of Twitter's biggest stars didn't hear about her own nomination until she was in Londontown and for some reason this is just so Chrissy!

While walking the carpet with her husband John Legend, Teigen was told about her possible award and her reaction was priceless.

"Me?! Oh, cool," she said before Legend chimed in asking who she was against. He followed it up by saying, "Well, she won" and with an endorsement from the legendary singer her win could be that much closer to becoming a reality.