Tan France and Antoni Porowski's Adorable Reactions to Queer Eye's PCAs Nominations Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 3:41 PM

The Queer Eye's Fab Five are celebrating their multiple People's Choice Awards nominations. Carissa Culiner broke the news to Tan France and Antoni Porowski this morning on E!'s Daily Pop.

"This is the first I've heard of it," Tan said. "We're very excited." 

Antoni was also thrilled, especially since the show is fan voted. "It's run by the fans from my understanding which is the most important thing," added Antoni. "It's the only reason we exist."

They are up for Reality Show, Bingeworthy Show and Revival Show of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards, while Antoni also scored a nomination for Reality Star of 2018 along with his fellow Queer Eye castmate, Jonathan Van Ness.

While relishing in their show's PCAs love, the twosome joked that Antoni's solo nomination must be in the animal section. "The cutest corgi," quipped Tan. 

After the big nomination news, Antoni and Tan revealed their dream additions to the Queer Eye team. Unsurprisingly, the Netflix personalities named James Corden and fellow PCAs nominee, Adam Rippon, as their picks for dream co-stars. 

"James Corden thought he would have been a really good addition and we tried," teased Antoni. "TBD on whether it is going to work out or not. We're working on contracts."

Tan referred to Adam as "a little angel" and Antoni said that "he should teach everyone how to figure skate. Everyone should know a sport."

They're also ready to take Queer Eye international. Antoni expressed an interest in taking the show on a world tour so that they could explore the Fab Five's various heritages.

Specifically, Antoni wants to take the show to Poland where he could "teach everyone that steamed pierogies are not the way to do it. You have to fry them and they have to be crispy."

Antoni and Tan also played a game of Fab Five Quickfire, where they answered in unison that Van Ness took the longest to get ready and was the thirstiest on Instagram. 

Check out the full interview above for additional fun answers by Tan and Antoni. Don't miss the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

