The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards nominees are here and Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have made the cut!
Today, E! announced the full list of nominees for its inaugural PCAs show and as celebrities have been learning about their nominations their reactions have been awesome.
One of the best reactions has to be from the Live With Kelly and Ryan team of Ripa and Seacrest who found out about their Daytime Talk Show nom from E! News in person this morning.
After being told that they could win a trophy at this year's show, which airs live on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E!, the hosts couldn't help but hug and celebrate together.
In fact, Ripa told her co-host "You're my choice," upon hearing the news to which Seacrest added, "I pick you." Aren't they just the cutest?
Ripa then focused her attention on the fans and their votes saying, "The people have spoken! A vote for us, is a vote for America and Canada."
Both Seacrest and Ripa couldn't help but laugh as they held a bottle of champagne and enjoyed the bliss of being nominated for this year's show.
Of course in typical Ripa and Seacrest fashion the two continued to hug one another and make a few jokes about what they'd do if they won their category and E! News caught it all on video...thank goodness!
Check out the duo's sweet reaction to their nomination above, which includes Ripa's hilarious platform/campaign of things she would implement if they did in fact win.
Spoiler alert: Her promises include Bonne Bell vending machines in bathrooms and free tampons for all! Oh, and four day weekends.
Seacrest wrapped things up saying, "So, vote for us" and then embraced his co-host one last time and congratulated her.
Ripa however got the last word telling her friend and work husband, "You deserve it. You make everything good." Aww.
You can now vote for Live With Kelly and Ryan for Daytime Talk Show of 2018 as well as any of your other favorite TV shows, movies, music artists and more on our site.
For more of our exclusive interview with the Live With Kelly and Ryan hosts, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m.