Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel
by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 9:40 AM
The wait is over! The People's Choice Awards nominations have been revealed and now is the time to start voting for your favorite nominees.
This year's musical group nominees are packed with artists that are taking over the charts. Little Big Town and Sugarland both walk away with double nominations. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons is nominated for the Group of 2018 as well as their concert tour, Evolve.
The collaborations of 2018 are equally exciting with Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin receiving a nomination for their hit, "I Like It". Migos and Drake's collaboration, "Walk It Talk It", was also recognized when E! announced the nominations for the People's Choice Awards today.
See all the musical group and collaborations nominees below and check out the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Clear Channel
YouTube
Simone Joyner/Getty Images
John Lamparski/WireImage
Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
The Album of 2018 for Culture II
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barre
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Burak Cingi/Redferns
John Shearer/Getty Images
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Evolve Tour
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Florida Georgia Line
Prince Williams/WireImage
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
YouTube
Parkwood Entertainment / Roc Nation
The Concert Tour of 2018 for On The Run Tour II
Albert Manduca
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
YouTube
A.M.P.A.S./Michael Yada
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Experience + Innocence Tour
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Concrete and Gold Tour
