The 2018 People's Choice Awards nominations are out and we can't stop singing along to the hits of the female artist nominees.
Ariana Grande is a serious contender with four nominations including Female Artist, Album, Song and Music Video of 2018. Selena Gomez is also at the top of the pack with three nominations.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé received nominations for Female Artist as well as Concert Tour of 2018 for On The Run II with husband, Jay-Z. Swifties should be happy to learn that Taylor Swift also received a double nomination for Female Artist and her Reputation Tour at this year's People's Choice Awards.
Don't miss all the female music nominees below and be sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Taylor Swift
The Female Artist of 2018
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Reputation Tour
Beyoncé
The Female Artist of 2018
Cardi B
The Female Artist of 2018
The Album of 2018 for Invasion of Privacy
Ariana Grande
The Female Artist of 2018
The Album of 2018 for Sweetener
The Song of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"
The Music Video of 2018 for "No Tears Left to Cry"
Camila Cabello
The Female Artist of 2018
The Album of 2018 for Camila
Katy Perry
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Witness Tour
Pink
The Female Artist of 2018
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Beautiful Trauma Tour
Jennifer Lopez
The Female Artist of 2018
Dua Lipa
The Female Artist of 2018
The Music Video of 2018 for "IDGAF"
Kelsea Ballerini
The Country Artist of 2018
Carrie Underwood
The Country Artist of 2018
Becky G
The Latin Artist of 2018
Shakira
The Latin Artist of 2018
Natti Natasha
The Latin Artist of 2018
Britney Spears
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Piece of Me Tour
Shania Twain
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Now Tour