Calling all music fans, this one's for you!
Today, E! announced its list of nominees for their inaugural E! People's Choice Awards show and of course music is a big section of the categories.
With the show airing live on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E! it might seem like a world away until you know which artist will take home the most trophies, but you can start voting today and show your favorite singer some love with your votes now.
While we love all of the female singers that are nominated this year, the men have been getting a lot of attention on the airwaves and therefore we had to give them a little love on our end.
Artists like Drake who has two songs up for more than two categories, and Jay-Z, who is nominated as a solo artist, in addition to a duo (with wife Beyoncé) and a concert act, are bringing the heat this year and we like what we are hearing.
Country singer Keith Urban is representing for his genre as well with nominees in The Male Artist of 2018 and The Country Artist of 2018 categories.
When it comes to the top men in all of the categories, which include The Album of 2018, The Music Video of 2018 and many more areas, Drake has the most nominees with seven total, while Post Malone is a close second with four.
Not too shabby, right?
Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the men up for a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards trophy and make sure to vote for the singer you want to win starting today!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
Jay-Z
The Male Artist of 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drake
The Male Artist of 2018
The Song of 2018 for "God's Plan" and "In My Feelings"
The Album of 2018 for Scorpion
The Music Video of 2018 for "God's Plan"
The Music Video of 2018 for "In My Feelings"
Lorne Thomson/Redferns
Post Malone
The Male Artist of 2018
The Album of 2018 for Beerbongs & Bentleys
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
The Weeknd
The Male Artist of 2018
The Album of 2018 for My Dear Melancholy
The Music Video of 2018 for "Call Out My Name"
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Express
Kendrick Lamar
The Male Artist of 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Ed Sheeran
The Male Artist of 2018
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Logic
The Male Artist of 2018
The Album of 2018 for Bobby Tarantino II
Courtesy of TAO Group
G-Eazy
The Male Artist of 2018
Patrick MacLeod
Shawn Mendes
The Male Artist of 2018
The Song of 2018 for "In My Blood"
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett
The Male Artist of 2018
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bruno Mars
The Male Artist of 2018
The Concert Tour of 2018 for 24K Magic Tour
Radis Denphutaraphrechar/Global Media Group
Travis Scott
The Album of 2018 for Astroworld
The Song of 2018 for "Butterfly Effect"
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images
J. Cole
The Album of 2018 for KOD
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Blake Shelton
The Country Artist of 2018
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chris Stapleton
The Country Artist of 2018
Getty Images/Scott Dudelson for Verizon Up
Luke Bryan
The Country Artist of 2018
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Jason Aldean
The Country Artist of 2018
Peter Barreras/Invision/AP
Sam Hunt
The Country Artist of 2018
John Shearer/Getty Images
Daddy Yankee
The Latin Artist of 2018
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Luis Fonsi
The Latin Artist of 2018
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Maluma
The Latin Artist of 2018
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Bad Bunny
The Latin Artist of 2018
Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/Shutterstock
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images
Alvaro Soler
The Latin Artist of 2018
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Nicky Jam
The Latin Artist of 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Childish Gambino
The Music Video of 2018 for "This Is America"
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Man of the Woods Tour
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Kenny Chesney
The Concert Tour of 2018 for Trip Around the Sun Tour
