It's summer awards season which means the MTV Video Music Awards are coming!

The 2018 MTV VMAs will not only feature a lot of great awards—with nominees including Cardi B, Drake and Camila Cabello—but a lot of killer acts are set to hit the stage as well.

In early August, the network announced that Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Logic with Ryan Tedder would be performing during the hit award show and they are only the beginning.

Jennifer Lopez, who will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, is also going to take the stage.

It'll be the first time she's performed at the VMAs since 2001 and since she's receiving such a major award you know it'll be a show-stopping performance.

MTV has also announced that MTV VMAs nominee Post Malone will be performing a song from his record-breaking album Beerbongs & Bentleys.