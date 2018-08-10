Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock
Celebrities are closing out the summer with outfits that will make you blush (or become green with envy).
This week, even more than others, the competition for best dressed was fierce. While some celebrities didn't need a special occasion to slay (See: Kourtney Kardashian and Rita Ora's street style), others were called to the red carpet and expected to bring it. Crazy Rich Asians, Dog Days and The Meg premiered this week, bringing the likes of Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrevinto the spotlight. They did not disappoint.
Then, there was Jessica Alba. In honor of the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards, which recognized The Honest Company, the star stunned in a blush Christian Dior Cruise dress, Dior ‘Le Coeur De Dior' bag and Saint Laurent platforms.
Who was the best dressed? You decide! Scroll through this week's epic style and vote for your favorite below!
BACKGRID
Issa Rae
There's no way this actress could be insecure in this outfit. For her appearance at The Late Show, she strutted in this gorgeous ribbed midi dress.
BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian
This Keeping Up With the Kardashian star stuns in silky, blue trousers paired with neon orange Poppy Lissiman shades. This is a new way to color block.
Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba
This actress stuns in this adorable tea-style dress and Saint Laurent platforms at the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kelly Rowland
Kelly is glowing in this hot all-white set from Area. These wide-leg trousers provide the perfect balance to her white crop top..
Karl Moor/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev
This actress showed off every curve in this velvet LBD featuring folded sleeves—a less dramatic sleeve than the denim jumpsuit she wore later in the day. The star paired the look with strappy heels and a small red bag.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Constance Lau
The Crazy Rich Asians star rocked a custom fringed Time Taken To Make A Dress number with matching earrings to the premiere of the film. To top off her crazy-good style, she paired her gown with a sleek high bun and red lipstick.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Regina King
The actress looks heavenly at a screening of Seven Seconds in a white, cold-shoulder jumpsuit with matching heels. White is certainly the color of the season.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ruby Rose
For the premiere of The Meg, the actress and model stood out with a bright yellow gown, courtesy of Prabal Gurung, and diamond bracelets.
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Rita Ora
Sportswear has never looked so good. Adding lace to this Fly Emirates design is innovative, bringing to rethink the ways we can wear athletic-inspired clothing.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jessica Szohr
This actress stuns in polka dot perfection. This chic pencil skirt paired with a ruffled Azoir crop was the perfect ensemble for the premiere of Dog Days.