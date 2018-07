Mindy Kaling touched down in Londontown this week and we are officially jealous we didn't stowaway in her luggage.

The Mindy Project creator is technically in London for work—she's scouting locations for her new miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral—but one of her best friends and fellow TV writers Tracey Wigfield is along for the trip, so it's basically a vacation.

Yes, she did do actual work, but these two looked like they were having a blast wandering and exploring all week and we want to know where our invite went?

Throughout her time across the pond, the actress and comedy writer has given her fans a little peek into her trip on Instagram Stories and we've definitely been paying attention.

Based on her videos, photos and silly moments with the Great News creator, Kaling isn't exactly having a "hard week" at the office.